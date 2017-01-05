Newfoundland and Labrador's Atlantic BoyChoir has been invited to perform at the 2018 winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"We are really really excited, of course. It's a very prestigious event," said artistic director Jakub Martinec.

"We also have two major concerts in Seoul. So, it's not just about the Olympics, but about an amazing experience for the boys," he said.

The choir is the only provincial boy choir in Canada, with performers between the age of eight and 22.

German tour planned for later this year

Martinec told the St. John's Morning Show on Thursday that the choir's first major international performance will be in Germany in December.

Three Christmas concerts are scheduled in Nuremberg with the German Symphony Orchestra and the Czech Boys Choir, of which Martinec is a founding director.

Jakub Martinec is artistic director of the Atlantic BoyChoir, and worked previously with the Czech Boys Choir. (Twitter:JakubMartinec3)

"And it looks like we will be singing in three hockey games, so that will be really exciting for the boys."

The choir has challenges since members are from all over Newfoundland and Labrador.

Martinec, an assistant professor of choral music at Memorial University, and his wife, Jennifer Beynon-Martinec, travel to the west coast every second week for practices.

"It's expensive, so we are always looking for funding," he said. "And we would not be able to do this without local music educators who are phenomenal."

Martinec said the Atlantic BoyChoir has "huge potential."