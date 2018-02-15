Police in Grand Falls-Windsor are investigating two incidents of assault with a weapon on Wednesday.

The first was reported around 6:20 p.m., when the caller from an apartment building on Lincoln Road told police a man with blood on his hands had knocked on his door asking him to call for help.

When RCMP officers arrived, they were told by the bloody man that he had gotten into an argument with his roommate over money, one of them grabbed a knife, and and after a struggle, they both ended up with injuries.

Both men needed medical treatment for deep cuts to their hands.

Police arrested the men, but they were later released on conditions. A 34-year-old is charged with assault and assault with a weapon, while the other man, 18, is being charged with assault with a weapon.

Baseball bat incident

Later that night at around 10 p.m., RCMP officers were called to another apartment building off Harris Avenue.

A man reported that his sister had been attacked with a baseball bat by another woman who lives in the building.

Officers were told the victim had gone to ask a neighbour to keep the noise down, but after she had been knocking on the door for a while, the woman who lives there came out swinging a bat.

The victim told police she was hit several times before she ran back to her brother's apartment while the woman with the bat chased her.

The RCMP said they had to get a warrant to get into the apartment to arrest the attacker because she refused to come out.

The 55-year-old was eventually arrested, the baseball bat was seized, and she is set to appear in court on Thursday.