A man who was stopped for speeding on Pitts Memorial Drive on Wednesday has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

An off-duty officer called Royal Newfoundland Constabulary dispatch around 2:15 p.m. to report a speeding vehicle.

The RNC sent a unit out moments later to stop the driver.

The 53-year-old Conception Bay South man was allegedly unco-operative and refused to follow instructions from the officer.

He got out of his vehicle, police said, and confronted the officer, while continuing to refuse to co-operate and becoming combative.

The man was arrested and charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. He was held overnight for a provincial court appearance in St. John's Thursday morning.