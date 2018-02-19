A man has been charged with assault with a weapon after police were called to a home in Stephenville on Friday.

The accused, 29, is also facing a charge of mischief and breach of release conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Bay St. George RCMP said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a house on Gordon Crescent.

Police said another man had minor injuries and that the pair knew each other.

The type of weapon allegedly used in the incident was not identified by the RCMP, which is still investigating.