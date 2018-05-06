Assault turns into attempted carjacking, man to appear in court on numerous charges
Suspect ran from assault scene in Paradise into parked, occupied car - then crashed vehicle
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an unusual incident that took place in Paradise Saturday afternoon.
In what started as a report of an assault at a home, then turned into an attempted carjacking.
The RNC says a man ran from the assault scene to a nearby business and then jumped into an occupied parked vehicle.
The suspect attempted to drive the vehicle from the scene — with a female passenger still inside — but instead crashed the car on the parking lot.
Police said the man then attempted to run away, but was followed by a witness and arrested by police shortly afterward.
The passenger is not believed to have been injured, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Meanwhile, police said the initial victim of the assault also went to hospital for medical treatment.
The suspect is due in St. John's court on Sunday morning, to face numerous charges.