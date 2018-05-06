Skip to Main Content
Assault turns into attempted carjacking, man to appear in court on numerous charges

The RNC is investigating an unusual incident that took place in Paradise on Saturday afternoon.

Suspect ran from assault scene in Paradise into parked, occupied car - then crashed vehicle

CBC News ·
A man is scheduled to appear in St. John's court Sunday, to answer to numerous charges. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an unusual incident that took place in Paradise Saturday afternoon.

In what started as a report of an assault at a home, then turned into an attempted carjacking.

The RNC says a man ran from the assault scene to a nearby business and then jumped into an occupied parked vehicle.

The suspect attempted to drive the vehicle from the scene — with a female passenger still inside — but instead crashed the car on the parking lot.

Police said the man then attempted to run away, but was followed by a witness and arrested by police shortly afterward.

The passenger is not believed to have been injured, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Meanwhile, police said the initial victim of the assault also went to hospital for medical treatment. 

The suspect is due in St. John's court on Sunday morning, to face numerous charges.

