Assault sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary continues to investigate an assault that sent a man to hospital on Saturday night.

At 11 p.m., RNC officers and a dog unit responded to a report of an assault in the Cowan Heights area of St. John's.

Police said the victim is undergoing treatment at the Health Sciences Centre for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The RNC Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit were called in to conduct the investigation, but there have been no arrests.

