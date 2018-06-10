Skip to Main Content
Assault sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
Assault sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries

RNC says assault happened in Cowan Heights neighbourhood of St. John's

CBC News
A man was taken to hospital Saturday night, following an assault in the west end of St. John's. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary continues to investigate an assault that sent a man to hospital on Saturday night.

At 11 p.m., RNC officers and a dog unit responded to a report of an assault in the Cowan Heights area of St. John's.

Police said the victim is undergoing treatment at the Health Sciences Centre for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The RNC Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit were called in to conduct the investigation, but there have been no arrests.

