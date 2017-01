The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged a 56-year-old man with assaulting a peace officer in St. John's Friday night while he received treatment from paramedics.

An Eastern Health ambulance responded to a call of a man needing assistance in the downtown area at 10:30 p.m., but when paramedics arrived, the man was uncooperative.

Police were called to the scene and the 56-year-old was charged with assault and assaulting a peace officer.

He was held for court in the morning.