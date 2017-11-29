A home in Paradise was severely damaged by fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called the home on Ashlen Crescent just after 5 a.m., where they saw flames coming from the bungalow.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, but large sections of the home were damaged, including the roof which was destroyed.

The interior of the Ashlen Crescent home and sections of the roof appeared to be damaged beyond repair following the fire. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

There were no injuries reported, and it's not clear if anyone was living in the home at the time.

An ambulance was on scene as crews dealt with the fire due to the risk of the roof collapsing.