Art heist in west end St. John's leaves pricey pieces on missing list

A homeowner in the west end of St. John's discovered about a dozen pieces of pricey artwork missing this month.

David Blackwood, Christopher Pratt works among stolen goods

CBC News ·
This Jim Miller print is among the stolen pieces of artwork from a St. John's house. (RNC)

A homeowner in the west end of St. John's discovered about a dozen pieces of pricey artwork, including paintings by famed Newfoundland artists, missing this month.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is probing the art heist, which was reported to the force around 9 p.m. on May 17.

Clifford George's piece called Caplin Run is on the missing list. (RNC)
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released photos of pieces of missing art from a home in the west end of St. John's, including this Christopher Pratt print. (RNC)

The break-in and theft happened sometime between April 18 and May 17, an RNC news release said.

The art would be valued in the tens of thousands of dollars.  

A full inventory is being compiled but the police have released a list of paintings that are on the missing list:

  • Robert Wood — The Maine Coast
  • Helen Parsons-Sheppard — Still Life (fruit and jug on tray)
  • Jim Miller print
  • Reginald Sheppard — Trinity
  • Madonna in gold and platinum
  • Peter Lewis — work not specified
  • Richard Steele — work not specified
  • Clifford George — Caplin Run
  • Christopher Pratt — 6 cents
  • Giralt Lerin — Ballerina 
  • Antoine Blanchard — Notre Dame
  • David Blackwood — Alice Lacey

