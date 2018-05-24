New
Art heist in west end St. John's leaves pricey pieces on missing list
A homeowner in the west end of St. John's discovered about a dozen pieces of pricey artwork missing this month.
David Blackwood, Christopher Pratt works among stolen goods
A homeowner in the west end of St. John's discovered about a dozen pieces of pricey artwork, including paintings by famed Newfoundland artists, missing this month.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is probing the art heist, which was reported to the force around 9 p.m. on May 17.
The break-in and theft happened sometime between April 18 and May 17, an RNC news release said.
The art would be valued in the tens of thousands of dollars.
A full inventory is being compiled but the police have released a list of paintings that are on the missing list:
- Robert Wood — The Maine Coast
- Helen Parsons-Sheppard — Still Life (fruit and jug on tray)
- Jim Miller print
- Reginald Sheppard — Trinity
- Madonna in gold and platinum
- Peter Lewis — work not specified
- Richard Steele — work not specified
- Clifford George — Caplin Run
- Christopher Pratt — 6 cents
- Giralt Lerin — Ballerina
- Antoine Blanchard — Notre Dame
- David Blackwood — Alice Lacey