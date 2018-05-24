Art heist in west end St. John's leaves pricey pieces on missing list

A homeowner in the west end of St. John's discovered about a dozen pieces of pricey artwork, including paintings by famed Newfoundland artists, missing this month.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is probing the art heist, which was reported to the force around 9 p.m. on May 17.

Clifford George's piece called Caplin Run is on the missing list. (RNC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released photos of pieces of missing art from a home in the west end of St. John's, including this Christopher Pratt print. (RNC)

The break-in and theft happened sometime between April 18 and May 17, an RNC news release said.

The art would be valued in the tens of thousands of dollars.

A full inventory is being compiled but the police have released a list of paintings that are on the missing list: