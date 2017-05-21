The RNC has issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Andrew Parsons, on a domestic assault with a weapon charge. (RNC/Twitter)

An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Andrew Parsons after and alleged domestic assault in Conception Bay South.

At 12:02 p.m. Saturday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the call, and upon arrival discovered the suspect had fled from the scene.

Police said Parsons is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, break and entry, uttering threats, mischief, and breach of an undertaking.

In a tweet Sunday morning, the RNC said Parsons was last seen wearing jeans, black sneakers and a two-tone blue coat.

Police also advised the public to not approach Parsons, but rather to contact them or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

An earlier version of this story identified the suspect as Justin Parsons, the name that was provided by the RNC.