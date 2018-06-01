Skip to Main Content
St. John's man, 35, arrested for smashing, stealing from parking meters near hospital

A man was arrested in St. John's Thursday night after allegedly damaging parking meters and stealing the change inside.

Suspect arrested at his home after fleeing from police during earlier traffic stop

Vandalism and theft from parking meters, like those seen in this file photo, has been an issue in St. John's over the last year or two. (CBC)

A man was arrested in St. John's Thursday night after allegedly smashing parking meters and stealing the change inside.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to St. Clare's Hospital around 7:40 p.m., after someone reported that a man was damaging and stealing from the meters near the hospital.

Officers pulled over a vehicle that the man was reported to have entered, but the suspect ran away once the vehicle was stopped.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was ticketed for not having insurance and failure to transfer ownership and the vehicle was impounded.

Then at 10 p.m., officers arrived at the house of the suspect, and arrested the 35-year-old.

He was charged with mischief, theft and breach of court orders. He's set to appear in court on Friday.

Smashed parking meters have become an issue in St. John's recently, but police could not say whether the man arrested in Thursday's case was suspected of being involved with previous damage.

