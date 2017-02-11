The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a 33-year-old man Friday night, following an unusual theft in Torbay.

At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a theft in progress at a service station in the town, where the suspect had entered the store, grabbed the cash register and ran out the door.

The RNC located the man shortly after and made the arrest.

The accused was charged with theft under $5,000, mischief to property under $5,000, fraudulently obtaining transportation and breaches of court orders.

Police said the man was held in custody overnight, awaiting an appearance in provincial court Saturday morning.