The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in St. John's.

Police responded to Needs Convenience on Brookfield Road Sept. 4 shortly before 7:30 p.m., after staff called to report a woman entered the store with a weapon demanding cash and cigarettes.

The woman fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes before officers got to the scene, according to the RNC.

Police said the woman is in her 20s, about 5'5" and with a stocky build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black coat, black hat and grey jogging pants.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.