The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an armed robbery in St. John's.

At 7:56 p.m. Friday, officers and a K-9 unit responded to a gas bar in the city's east end.

An unknown male had entered the store brandishing a weapon, and demanded cash.

The RNC said the suspect was not located in a search.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and police did not say what type of weapon was used in the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS.