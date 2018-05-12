Female suspect believed to have brandished firearm at St. John's hold-up
RNC officers and a dog unit were called to a gas station in the east end of the city.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an overnight armed robbery in St. John's.
Officers and a dog unit were called out at midnight to a gas station in the east end of the city, where police say a female suspect held up the store.
She was brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.
The RNC said the suspect then fled on foot from the scene.
No arrests have yet been made.