A 43-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning, following an armed robbery in St. John's.

At 2:35 a.m., Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers and a dog unit responded to a report of a robbery at a service station in the central area of the city.

The suspect had left the business, but was located nearby and arrested. Police said he was in possession of some of the stolen property.

The man was being held in custody for a court appearance on Sunday.

It's not known what type of weapon was used in the robbery.



