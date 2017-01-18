Two alleged thieves didn't get far Tuesday evening after a robbery at a grocery store in L'Anse Au Loup, according to the mayor, Hedley Ryland.

"It was a scary time for us, something that don't happen in our backyard," Ryland told CBC's Labrador Morning. "I don't know if we ever had one [before]."

RCMP were called to the store at about 9 p.m. after two people entered the store and demanded money from the clerks.

L'Anse au Loup Mayor Hedley Ryland says he doesn't think the town has ever had an armed robbery. (Courtesy L'Anse au Loup Town Council)

Initially the duo got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. But Ryland credits the RCMP, who closed off the highway in both directions, for making quick work of the case.

He said a pretty good description of the suspects and the fact that the ferry wasn't running gave police time to hunt the robbers down.

"They left a little bit of a trail as well," Ryland said. "The masks they were wearing, the gloves they were wearing was picked up by a local resident on the outskirts of town. It made it somewhat easier as well."

Sigh of relief

Police said a man, 35, and a woman, 21, from Burin were in custody and set to appear in court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Wednesday.

Ryland said he was thankful the pair were caught and that they weren't locals.

"We go to bed at night and we have no fear. We keep our doors unlocked, most of us," he said.

"Hearing that the suspects was arrested gives a sigh of relief."