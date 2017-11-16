A shotgun was reportedly used in an armed robbery at Charm Diamond Centre in the Village Shopping Centre in St. John's Thursday night.



It was the second armed robbery at the store in a month.

Thursday's armed robbery at Charm Diamond Centre at the Village mall is the second in under a month. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Though police are not releasing details about the weapon used, a staff member said the suspect had a gun which looked like a shotgun.

Police say they were called around 9:15 p.m. NT Thursday night to respond to the incident.

A lone @RNC_PoliceNL cruiser still on the scene following an armed robbery at a jewelry store at the Village Mall Thursday evening. @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/4loY16iWnD — @Fred_Hutton

One person approached the store with a weapon and got away with a "quantity of jewelry," an officer said.

Both store staff and police confirm that nobody was hurt.

Staff at Charm Diamond Centre say the Village Shopping Centre was closed to the public following the robbery. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Police remained on the scene late Thursday night and said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Charm Diamond Centre was also robbed in October by a man with a firearm wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Police could not say whether the two robberies are related.

