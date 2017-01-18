One of three masked men who broke into the home of 56-year-old man in a wheelchair, duct taped him to the chair, and "pistol whipped" him – demanding cash and marijuana – has been sentenced in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Judge Kendra Goulding sentenced Maxwell Canning, 19, to 4.5 years in jail for his role in the robbery along with 18 months each for confinement and disguise with intent.

"This robbery was planned and premeditated by several young persons after a night of partying at a cabin which is unimaginable and shocking," Goulding said in her Jan. 16 decision.

She said the 56-year-old victim, Edward Seymour, was vulnerable and targeted because the three men believed he had drugs and money, lived alone in his Baie Verte home, and was in a wheelchair.

They knew he sold marijuana from his house.

Victim 'pistol whipped'

According to a statement of facts, Canning was one of three men with hoodies over their heads and black masks covering their faces who entered Seymour's unlocked home "looking for dope" on Nov. 21, 2015.

Canning wrapped duct tape around Seymour's arms to tie him to his wheelchair, then another man punched him in the face several times and pointed a handgun, which was also described as a pellet gun, at him demanding to know where his marijuana and money were.

'The acts of violence perpetrated on Mr. Seymour are abhorrent.' - Judge Kendra Goulding

That man told Canning and the third man he "pistol whipped" Seymour while they ransacked the home, then all three took off.

"The acts of violence perpetrated on Mr. Seymour are abhorrent," said Goulding.

"The photos depicting his injuries are very disturbing."

Seymour "pulled his duct taped sweater up over his head," went to his door and yelled to his neighbours for help before calling 911.

Almost 5 years in jail for $20 cash

Goulding said "the devastating and grave impact of this crime" on Seymour is clear. He has died since the crime, although not from the injuries he suffered.

The police investigation found that a group of young people were partying at a cabin and discussed ways to get money.

Canning and two men under the age of 18 were driven to the home by another man, who waited outside in the vehicle with his girlfriend, who was under 18 as well.

They took $110 in cash and roughly three grams of marijuana from Seymour's house, and Canning said he got $20 for his role in the robbery.

He lived in Mount Pearl at the time but was visiting his grandparents at Ming's Bight, a small community near Baie Verte, when it happened.

Facts of case 'very grave': judge

Goulding said that although Canning had no criminal history, pleaded guilty to the offences, shows remorse along with strong potential for rehabilitation and family support, the sentence needs to fit the crime.

"The facts of the offences are very grave and there is a high degree of moral blameworthiness," she said.

Canning has been in custody since the November 2015 robbery. With credit for time served, has two years and almost 10 months left in jail. He is also under a DNA order and is prohibited from having a firearm for life.