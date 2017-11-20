A man in his early 50s was robbed in his home in the Conception Bay community of Avondale early Sunday morning.

Rodney Anthony, the owner of Anthony's Store, said he heard a noise around 4 a.m. in his house — which is connected to the small convenience store — but at first he thought it was a cat.

The third time he heard he heard a noise, he got up to check it out — and found someone in his house.

"He met me in the hallway. He was waiting. He sprayed me with stuff," he told CBC News.

"Then he punched me a couple of times and he sprayed me again. I lost my balance and fell down, and he kicked me in the head and went on through the front door."

Anthony said he thinks the man used bear spray but couldn't be sure. He was taken to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, treated and released. He said he's still sore from the assault. Cash and cigarettes were taken from the store in the robbery.

Police said Monday the thief, who is described as heavyset and six feet tall, got away with cash and cigarettes.