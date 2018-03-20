Two men have been arrested in St. John's following three armed robberies in rapid succession Monday evening.

The first happened at a store on Water Street just after 5 p.m. In less than two hours, other hold-ups were reported at businesses on Campbell Avenue and Blackmarsh Road.

A short time later the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with all three robberies and a 34-year-old man for one of them.

The RNC isn't saying what kind of weapon was used or what was taken during the hold-ups, but said no one was injured. The investigation is continuing.