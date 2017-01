Police are investigating two armed robberies on the northeast Avalon on Monday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., a man armed with a weapon robbed a takeout in Mount Pearl, making off with money.

Just 40 minutes later, a man held up a gas station in the east end of St. John's, demanding cash and cigarettes.

In both cases, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary used the K9 unit to search the area, but no arrests have been made. The robberies are being investigated by the RNC's major-crime unit.