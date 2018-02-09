A pharmacy and a convenience store were hit by robbers on Thursday in St. John's.

Police arrested two men following an attempted robbery at pharmacy in the east end sometime before 2:35 p.m.

Officers first arrested a 31-year-old for the crime, and while at the scene also arrested a 37-year-old man for theft, obstruction and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Investigations are continuing and police haven't said whether the two are connected.

The RNC is also investigating another robbery after the Marie's Mini Mart store on Hamlyn Road was held up around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect got away with cash and police have not made an arrest.