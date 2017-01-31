The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is still looking for the man who held up Old Town Pizzeria in Mount Pearl earlier this month.

The pizza shop on Commonwealth Avenue was held up by a man with a knife just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The man entered the restaurant and demanded cash.

It was the first of two armed robberies that happened at Old Town Pizza in two weeks.

Clerk Jennifer Reid spoke to CBC News after the second armed robbery on Jan. 12. She said she suspected the same man committed both robberies.

Watch video of the Jan. 12 robbery below

Mount Pearl pizza shop held up by knife-wielding robber1:29

No one was hurt in the robbery on Jan. 2.

The suspect is described as caucasian, approximately 5'11" to 6', with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie and had his face covered with a plaid scarf.

Police believe two people walking in the area may have seen the man as he ran away.

The RNC is asking anyone with information on the suspect to come forward.