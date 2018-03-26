Here's how to win an arm wrestling championship — or at least your next match

It's not all about the biggest biceps.

The first ever official provincial arm wrestling championships were held this weekend at the Corner Stone Sports Lounge in downtown St. John's, and the competition was fierce.

And sweaty.

Even the referee was sweaty. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Seven men in seven different weight categories slammed down the fists of their opponents to claim the provincial championship and move on to nationals this summer: Peter Dalton, Peter Petipas, Michael Butler, Rick Edmunds, Tim Young, Bradley Miller, and Misel Jeddore.

The competition was a qualifier for the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championships, slated for June in Laval, Que.

Jeddore battled two-time national champion Wayde Graves, of Halifax, for his spot on the team.

"We've had people from [the province] at the nationals before, but this will be the first official qualified team," said Perry Bruhm, owner of Battle Zone wrestling league.

Victory! Here is the 2018 Newfoundland and Labrador provincial wrestling team. (Submitted by Perry Bruhm)

In the video below Jeddore walks us through the techniques you'll need to be a champ.