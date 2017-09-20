The Arkells are set to rock the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake Wednesday as part of the ongoing Iceberg Alley Performance Tent concert series.

The show is expected to be the biggest of the festival, with the largest ticket pre-sales of the performances.

Frontman Max Kerman says he and his band are thrilled to be back in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We've always felt the enthusiasm and the real passion for our band [in Newfoundland]," Kerman said.

Hear more from Kerman and the Arkells in the player above.