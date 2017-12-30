Marine Atlantic says its dock in Argentia should be repaired before seasonal ferry service to Nova Scotia is scheduled to resume in 2018, but the price tag will run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"The damage is fairly significant," said Darrell Mercer, a spokesman for the Crown corporation.

That damage occurred when the cargo ship MV Baby Leeyn left Argentia in late November, after being stranded in Newfoundland for three years.

In a statement issued at the time, Marine Atlantic said the ship veered off course and hit the main dock used by the ferry service in Argentia.

The Argentia terminal was closed for the season, and there were no injuries reported.

"Thankfully, we were not in operation when this incident occurred," Mercer said.

Lost engine power, towed back to port

Soon after leaving Argentia, the Baby Leeyn lost engine power, and drifted within two nautical miles of the shore before being safely towed back in.

A closeup of the damage of Marine Atlantic's main dock in Argentia. (Marine Atlantic)

Marine Atlantic engineers have since completed an assessment.

According to Mercer, they concluded that there is "about several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage to the dock."

'The good news is that the dock will be ready for the summer season.' - Darrell Mercer of Marine Atlantic

He said Marine Atlantic's insurance company is working with the MV Baby Leeyn's insurance company to work through the details of who's going to pay for the required repairs.

Mercer indicated that repair work is expected to begin early in the new year, and be done before Marine Atlantic resumes sailing out of Argentia in June.

"The good news is that the dock will be ready for the summer season," he said.

Meanwhile, the Baby Leeyn remains tied up in Argentia.

The ship's Turkish owners declined comment on the situation last month.