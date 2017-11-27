Twice a week Tom Murthy, 77, finds relief in the pool at the Aquarena in St. John's, but it's getting harder to access the facility.

Murthy, who uses a walker, likes the shallow-water fitness program. It helps with the constant pain he endures following a car accident 23 years ago.

He says he was T-boned in an intersection by a postal truck, causing permanent soft-tissue injuries. He's had subsequent operations on his back and heart.

"I can't take 10 steps without support and my back gives out," said Murthy.

"But once I get in the water I get some mobility in the hot tub and everything before going home. I feel a lot better and I can cope the rest of the day."

The side entrance to the building, which Murthy uses to get to the hot tub and sauna, has no automatic doors. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

While the aquatherapy is helpful, getting into the building and to the pool has become a major pain. At 40 years old, the Aquarena falls outside current accessibility laws.

To get through an entrance on the side of the building, staff or patrons must open the door for Murthy. There are no buttons to push that would allow doors to swing open automatically. Once inside there are more heavy doors.

After changing in a locker room Murphy spends time in the hot tub to loosen up.

These are the stairs from the hot tub on the lower floor to the main pool above. There is no elevator. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

Then he's faced with more doors and a set of stairs to climb before getting to the pool.

Staff carry his walker up the stairs, but Murthy says what's needed is an elevator,

"The employees here are very, very helpful but the thing is nobody can lift me and take me up. I'm getting weaker and weaker, I'm 77 years old and I don't want to be crippled and not come just because of that."

Old building a challenge

Craig Neil, director and general manager of the Works, which includes the Aquarena, says renovations — such as putting in accessible entrances — are expensive and difficult on an old building.

"We have looked at some of those things in the past and have determined in order to do it structurally we have to change the building because the building is 40 years old and the headways were never put in high enough to accommodate those type of things."

As for an elevator from the ground floor to the pool, that too is expensive.

"We did a renovation on the building back in 2009 and looked at an elevator at that time. The cost of it was — and again I'm going off the top of my head — but it was around three quarters of a million to put in an elevator."

The Aquarena is renovating its main floor change rooms, showers and washrooms to make them fully accessible, but Neil says it took years of savings to pay for that.

The Aquarena operates largely through user fees, getting only a six per cent subsidy from Memorial University.

Still, Murthy says accessibility needs to be a higher priority in institutions like the Aquarena, and someone there needs to be an advocate.

"I do understand there are programs with the government that if you do want to put an elevator for the handicapped they do give a grant. I don't understand why nobody has pursued that," he said.

Neil said he will look into that.

"In the field house, for example, we added buttons to different doors over there to accommodate that and we did get some funding to help with those projects."

Murphy is hoping he'll be able to continue using a facility he's been frequenting for more than two decades — a place where he says both the employees and the shallow-water fitness program have been very helpful in maintaining his quality of life.