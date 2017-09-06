A member of the film crew for Aquaman, a Hollywood production that recently finished filming in Newfoundland and Labrador, was stabbed last week during the wrap party, the St. John's Morning Show has learned.

The man, who did not wish to be identified, says he was attacked from behind by someone with a knife last Friday on George Street, a popular tourist area known for its bars and pubs.

A Mount Pearl man, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

According to the member of the film crew, the ordeal began outside Greensleeves Irish pub on George Street, where the wrap party was being held.

He said he was speaking with some women when a young man approached him and was confrontational.

Their tense conversation simmered down and the young man moved on, he said.

Later in the evening, the he said he was walking down George Street when the same young man approached him and picked a fight.

Jason Mamoa plays the title character in the Warner Bros. superhero film Aquaman, set to open in theatres in December 2018. (Twitter/@AtlanticQueenM)

He was then attacked from behind by a second young man with a knife, the film crew member said.

He was taken to hospital, treated and released.

He said he is OK, but shaken up.

Police said three people were also injured as bystanders tried to subdue the alleged attacker, who fled before police arrived, but was arrested a few days later.

Aquaman, which stars Frontier actor Jason Momoa, is slated for release on Dec. 21, 2018.