Cast and crew from the upcoming Warner Bros. movie Aquaman have finished filming scenes in Newfoundland, more than a year before the superhero film is set to hit theatres.

Canada's easternmost province joined Australia, Italy and Tunisia as locations for scenes from the movie, which stars Jason Momoa in the title role of Aquaman/Arthur Curry, king of the undersea nation of Atlantis.

Last November, director James Wan shared a photo on Instagram of Petty Harbour, implying the area was to be used for filming. He later posted another photo of what looks like a highway in Newfoundland, with the hashtag #locationscouting.

Then in May, Warner Bros. confirmed in a press release that production of Aquaman would indeed include filming in Newfoundland.

CBC News has learned that the production in the province wrapped up last week.

Petty Harbour for Amnesty Bay?

While most of the film was shot on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, some have speculated that Petty Harbour, or various other Newfoundland communities, would make an ideal setting for Aquaman's fictional home of Amnesty Bay, Maine.

A casting call for the movie last February said it would "center on Aquaman as a reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis who is caught between land dwellers that are always polluting the globe and his own people who are ready to invade the surface."

The film will be the sixth installment of the DC Extended Universe, which includes the films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman and Man of Steel.

Aquaman is scheduled for release Dec 21, 2018.