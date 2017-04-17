A mix of freezing rain and flurries are expected for a large portion of Newfoundland today.

Environment Canada has a freezing rain warning in effect for Buchans, Burgeo-Ramea and the Connaigre Peninsula.

A special weather statement advising of wintry conditions across Newfoundland for April 17. (Environment Canada)

Rain Monday morning will switch over to freezing rain through the day, before changing to snow or flurries later on.

Not much snowfall accumulation is expected — around two centimetres — but mixed with freezing rain, it could make for slippery and slushy conditions.

Meanwhile, in eastern Newfoundland, rain will switch to flurries, before again changing over to rain in the evening. Temperatures will dip below zero, turning fresh rain to ice.

In western Newfoundland, rain and snow will switch to ice pellets, with snowfall amounts around five centimetres expected.

Northern parts of the island can expect between two and five centimetres of snow, as well.