Rejection letters are now showing up in mailboxes in Newfoundland and Labrador for thousands of people who appealed their initial denial for Indian Status with the Qalipu First Nation.

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada says 4,827 appeal letters have been mailed out, and there are about 8,000 decisions left to be made.

Over the past decade, more than 100,000 people have applied to be a founding member of the landless Mi'kmaq band. The majority of those applications were rejected, but people could appeal to an independent third party.

"I think a lot of people went into the appeal process with high expectations. Those expectations will become disappointments for many, and that's sad," said Qalipu Chief Brendan Mitchell.

Two sons, only one accepted

Wanda-Lee Payne is disappointed, and upset. She appealed after one of her children was denied status.

"Mine was approved, my oldest who is eight, he was approved, but my youngest who is six was denied," said Wanda-Lee Payne.

He was denied again in the appeal, and won't qualify for the education and health benefits available to his brother.

Wanda-Lee Payne says her youngest son Alex lost his appeal to be a founding member of the band, while she and her older son were accepted. (Submitted by Wanda-Lee Payne)

Payne said the application and appeal process to prove her connection to the Mi'kmaq culture was lengthy and time consuming.

She's frustrated the federal government doesn't recognize her youngest child as part of the band.

"It's our past, it's where we came from and I mean, the bloodline goes back a couple of generations, especially for my kids where it's their great-great grandparents. It's a part of us and who we are," she said.

Low membership

Those who win their appeals will likely be notified in January.

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada indicated the final list of founding members will be officially confirmed in Spring 2018.

Close to 13,000 people appealed their rejection letters to be a part of the landless band. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

When this appeal process is said and done, the Chief believes Qalipu membership will be very low.

"From what I am seeing and hearing, honestly I can say here I expect the band size to be under 20,000," said Mitchell.