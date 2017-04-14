A provincial ferry that was heading to Blanc Sablon, QC from Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula is stuck in ice.

The Apollo left Newfoundland around 7 a.m. Thursday, but mechanical issues with the icebreaker that was clearing a path meant the ferry could go no further.

The ferry had spent more than 30 hours stuck by noon Friday, and posts on social media say there are 70 passengers on board

The Apollo drifting with the tide/currents in the last 24 hrs or so. pic.twitter.com/qianVazyCL — @apolloferry

The Henry Larsen was providing assistance by 11:30 a.m. to allow the Apollo to dock at Blanc Sablon.

Pending ice breaker availability and ice conditions departure from Blanc Sablon will be "load and go", according to Labrador Marine.