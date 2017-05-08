A former landlord in central Newfoundland accused by tenants of renting space in a Gander home she didn't own is expected to enter a guilty plea this month.

Darlene Wheeler is charged with six counts of fraud under $5,000.

Her case was scheduled Monday for a three-day trial in Gander, but was instead moved to St. John's for speedy disposition.

Wheeler is expected to plead guilty when the case is called on May 26.

Wheeler and her husband were renting the Melville Place home but allegedly took deposits from other prospective tenants. (CBC)

A CBC Investigates story in 2014 reported that police were investigating complaints from several women who made a cash deposit to rent an apartment that was already occupied.

Wheeler is alleged to have offered up the house she and her husband were renting from the home's actual owner, and renting out a basement apartment that was also occupied.

An earlier plea agreement, in 2015, fell through with the defence saying the Crown had changed its offer to Wheeler.