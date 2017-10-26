There's a living to be made out on the water, and the CBC's Anthony Germain was lucky enough to see how it's done.

Germain found his sea legs — for the most part — with Triton fisherman Mike Roberts, who took him out on his longliner one bright October afternoon.

"So how do you do this without starting to feel sick and queasy?" Germain asked Roberts, while the duo were out on the water.

Roberts has just come off a record season fishing cod and crab in the waters of Green Bay.

"We started off later in the season, we were packed in with the pack ice," he said.

"Once we got going, we didn't lose many weather days. It was an awesome summer on the water."

Mike Roberts reeling in the catch on his longliner in the waters off Triton, NL. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

It took Roberts and his crew just seven days to catch their quota of crab — a new record, he said.

The year before, he said, it took about 18 trips.

Fewer trips means fewer costs for gas and crew, and more profit for everybody.

Anthony Germain goes fishing for cod in Triton, NL4:28

"Both me and my wife are making a good living," he said.

Roberts is 49 years old, making him just a young fella in the fishing industry.

"Everybody else is 60, 70 years old," he said.

He's been fishing for well over 20 years — his father was a fisherman, too.

"It's in the blood," he said.