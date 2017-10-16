Leaving the St. John's Morning Show was a difficult career choice but a good challenge for me to join an equally strong team of dedicated journalists.

As part of the new Here & Now team I know we'll continue to deliver the news people need, interesting stories, strong interviews and humour.

With laughter in mind, I offer you my profound analytical conclusions about making the transition from morning radio to suppertime TV news:

Three things I miss about leaving St. John's Morning Show:

1) Getting paid to listen to music.

2) Chasing down rats on Empire Avenue on my way to work at 3 a.m.

3) Hoodies.

Three things I don't miss about leaving St. John's Morning Show:

1) 3:15 a.m. iPhone crickets alarm.

2) Constantly needing to pee because of the obscene amount of coffee guzzling.

3) Being the first guy in the building during snowstorms. Hell, they don't pay me enough to shovel!

Three things I look forward to about joining Here & Now:

1) 8:00 a.m. iPhone crickets alarm.

2) Basking in the glow of Debbie Cooper.

3) My Sens versus Ryan's Leafs.

Three things I don't look forward to about joining Here & Now: