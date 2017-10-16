Leaving the St. John's Morning Show was a difficult career choice but a good challenge for me to join an equally strong team of dedicated journalists.
As part of the new Here & Now team I know we'll continue to deliver the news people need, interesting stories, strong interviews and humour.
With laughter in mind, I offer you my profound analytical conclusions about making the transition from morning radio to suppertime TV news:
Three things I miss about leaving St. John's Morning Show:
- 1) Getting paid to listen to music.
- 2) Chasing down rats on Empire Avenue on my way to work at 3 a.m.
- 3) Hoodies.
Three things I don't miss about leaving St. John's Morning Show:
- 1) 3:15 a.m. iPhone crickets alarm.
- 2) Constantly needing to pee because of the obscene amount of coffee guzzling.
- 3) Being the first guy in the building during snowstorms. Hell, they don't pay me enough to shovel!
Three things I look forward to about joining Here & Now:
- 1) 8:00 a.m. iPhone crickets alarm.
- 2) Basking in the glow of Debbie Cooper.
- 3) My Sens versus Ryan's Leafs.
Three things I don't look forward to about joining Here & Now:
- 1) Dressing like a grownup.
- 2) Losing 10 pounds but looking like I've GAINED 10 pounds.
- 3) Daily shaving.