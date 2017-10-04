Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is getting a crash-course in all things Newfoundland this week.

The Parts Unknown host and author of Kitchen Confidential has spent a busy week in the province checking out all we have to offer.

From hosting an epic boil-up by the ocean, cod jigging off Quidi Vidi, moose hunting with Raymond's executive chef Jeremy Charles, and downing plates of fish and chips at Chafe's Landing in Petty Harbour, Bourdain's done it all.

A first! Back from lunch with Anthony Bourdain at Chafe's Landing, chatting about Newfoundland heritage over a deadly feed of fee and chi. — @DaleJarvis

He even helped take a baby off the hands of two young parents on a date at Mallard Cottage.

When @shussey1 & @culinaryqueen6 take the night off & go for #datenight #missvivienne crashes the party & everyone… https://t.co/pEiZIt20q1 pic.twitter.com/4iPVEmoDIe — @ChinchedBistro

He's believed to be filming an episode of Parts Unknown in St. John's, and it's possible the episode will also include a trip to France.

He was spotted on the French island of St. Pierre, located just off the coast of Newfoundland, over the weekend.



It's unknown when the episode of Parts Unknown will air, but looking at photos of the trip online, at least one thing is for sure — Bourdain certainly won't be leaving the island hungry.