After the City of St. John's announced its animal shelter was in crisis with too many cats and not enough space, a kind stranger stepped in to save the day — and many cat lives.

The Animal Care and Adoption Centre offered half price adoption fees Thursday afternoon in an effort to find homes for the more than 100 cats that needed adoption.

On Friday, an anonymous benefactor went to the shelter with a cheque for $3,000, enough money to cover 50 adoptions.

"He told me he just wanted to see the animals go to good homes," Cindy McGrath, manager of the Animal Care and Adoption Centre, said in a press release.

"So we are more than pleased to offer 50 free adoptions to approved families. It's just so amazingly kind and we are so grateful for this generous gift."

A spokesperson for the City of St. John's said 11 cats have been adopted so far, with applications coming in fast and furious.

Since adoptions can take a few days to process, the number is sure to rise.