Former Exit Realty on the Rock owner Anne Squires heading to trial

Anne Squires, the former Realtor charged after a lengthy saga over her collapsed franchise, is heading to a jury trial in spring 2019.

Defence lawyer Randy Piercey entered not guilty pleas on Squires's behalf at Supreme Court in St. John's on Monday. She was not present for the court proceeding.

Squires was charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document and breach of trust, following what police called a "lengthy and thorough investigation into Squires and her business dealings."

In a court document obtained by CBC News in February 2016, police investigators wrote they believed Squires falsified home purchase and sales agreements.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary began its investigation in January 2016.

The six- to eight-week jury trial is set to begin on April 2, 2019.