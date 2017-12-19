The former owner of a St. John's-based real estate company, Anne Squires, has filed another lawsuit against people she says loaned her money to keep the business afloat.

Court documents obtained by the CBC show that Squires is suing, among others, her former accountant at Exit Realty on the Rock for just over $1.2-million.

The statement of claim names Exit Realty on the Rock's former comptroller, Chad Kennedy, his brother Shawn Kennedy, Matthew Rogers and two companies linked to Rogers as the defendants.

It's one of several lawsuits launched by Squires, whose company had its licence suspended in February 2016, and went into receivership.

A police investigation resulted in charges of theft, fraud and breach of trust against Squires.

Squires claims intimidation

In a lawsuit filed Friday, Squires claims that, as her accountant, Chad Kennedy was aware of her company's financial situation and offered to help her secure additional loans.

She said Kennedy introduced her to his brother, Shawn, and Matthew Rogers. She claims the three men charged her what she called "criminal interest rates" of, at times, more than 342 percent.

Squires also said her own accountant charged her a finder's fee for helping facilitate the loans.

The statement of claim said Squires agreed to the terms due to "coercion and duress" and that she received threatening and intimidating emails from Chad Kennedy when she couldn't pay.

She is seeking just over $1.2 million in damages.

Exit Realty on the Rock had its licence suspended by the province in early 2016. (CBC)

Squires also alleged in the court documents that Chad Kennedy, in his role as her company's comptroller, did not include interest payments as deductions on the company's tax returns, that he falsified the company's financial statements and forged her signature on cheques.

None of the allegations have been tested in court and no statement of defence had been filed as of Tuesday.

Other court action

Squires has launched similar lawsuits against former St. John's Deputy Mayor Ron Ellsworth for $137,000 and a business associate, Bruce Mullett, for $61,000.

Police investigators have said they believed Squires falsified home purchase and sales agreements.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March.