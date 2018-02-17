Former Exit Realty on the Rock owner Anne Squires and companies associated with her have been hit with a series of counterclaims linked to a $1.2-million lawsuit filed by Squires in December.

Squires had sued the former comptroller of her company, Chad Kennedy, his brother Shawn Kennedy, along with Matthew Rogers and two companies linked to Rogers.

She alleged that she was charged what she described as "criminal interest rates" of, at times, more than 342 per cent for loans to keep her business afloat.

But in court documents filed earlier this month, Rogers asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by Squires.

Anne Squires filed a $1.2-million lawsuit at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's two months ago. (CBC)

Rogers cited two legal doctrines in his court filings — the first barring anyone from suing for damages arising out of a contract or transaction that is illegal, and another prohibiting someone who puts themselves in a dangerous situation from suing for any harm that results.

Rogers is also seeking to drag several companies linked to Squires into the matter, to put them on the hook for costs.

Meanwhile, the two companies linked to Rogers have filed their own counterclaims against Squires, alleging that she made "wrongful" and "negligent" allegations that have damaged them.

None of the allegations made by either side in the ongoing $1.2-million civil lawsuit have been tested or proved in court.

Series of lawsuits involving Squires

Squires has been named in a series of lawsuits, both as a plaintiff and defendant, since the implosion of Exit Realty on the Rock two years ago.

She has launched similar lawsuits against former St. John's Deputy Mayor Ron Ellsworth for $137,000 and a business associate, Bruce Mullett, for $61,000.

And Squires has been sued by others, over allegations related to unpaid loans.

In late 2016, after an investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, Squires was charged with theft, fraud and breach of trust.

The preliminary inquiry in that criminal matter is scheduled to take place over the coming weeks.