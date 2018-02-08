The murder trial for Anne Norris will continue today in St. John's.

It's the twelfth day for the trial which has focused on whether or not Norris is criminally responsible for killing Marcel Reardon in St. John's in 2016.

Norris has admitted to killing Reardon by hitting him a number of times in the head with a hammer. The defence has argued that she isn't criminally responsible due to a mental disorder she was experiencing at the time.

On Wednesday, the court heard from psychiatrist, Dr. Kellie LeDrew who treated Norris for several years.

LeDrew said she diagnosed Norris with bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms, with that psychosis making her delusional.

The defence will continue its case today.

Follow along with the latest developments in the courtroom in our live blog.