The jury that will decide the legal fate of Anne Norris during her first-degree murder trial has been selected.

Seven women and five men are jurors, while another two people were picked as alternates.

The 14 were whittled down from a pool of more than 200 potential jurors during proceedings at Supreme Court in St. John's on Monday. The jury selection took less than four hours.

The trial is expected to begin next Monday and Justice William Goodridge said it's slated to run until Feb. 15.

Norris, who is accused of killing Marcel Reardon almost two years ago, could be seen wiping away tears in the courtroom as Monday's proceedings got underway.

It was May 9, 2016 that Reardon's body was discovered.

It was a striking image: a body covered by a red blanket on a stretcher being brought out from behind an apartment building on Brazil Street in downtown St. John's.

Word spread quickly that the 46-year-old man on the stretcher didn't die of natural causes.

Norris was arrested and charged with first-degree murder four days after Reardon's body was found underneath a set of concrete steps at the back of Harbour View Apartments. He did not live there.

Marcel Reardon's body being brought out on a stretcher from being the Harbour View Apartments on May 9, 2016. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

Defence attorneys Rosellen Sullivan and Jerome Kennedy will be representing Norris. Iain Hollett and Jeff Summers will present the Crown's case.

The Crown told the court Monday there will be 38 witnesses called during the trial. It outlined those witnesses so that potential jurors could notify the court if they are in a conflict.

Reardon remembered as 'loving father'

Karen Noel knew Reardon, and ran into him at a downtown soup kitchen about two weeks before he died.

"The meals were being served, and he actually came up and said, 'Karen, can I jump ahead of you? I haven't slept and I haven't eaten in three days,'" said Noel.

The body of Marcel Reardon, 46, was found behind the Harbour View Apartments in St. John's in May 2016.

Reardon's sister-in-law, Lisa Maria Sharpe, described him as "a loving father of two boys, and would give you the shirt off his back."

"We are very broken over this," said Sharpe.

"I don't want anyone to think that Marcel didn't have a family. We loved him so much."