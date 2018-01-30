The Walmart cashier who sold Anne Norris the hammer she would later use to kill Marcel Reardon described the woman's behaviour as unusual.

Four of the staff at the Walmart on Topsail Road in St. John's were called by the Crown as witnesses in Norris's first-degree murder trial, which wrapped its seventh day Tuesday at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

Anne Norris has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. (Submitted)

Sherry Sheppard was the last cashier at the store on May 8, 2016, when it closed at 10 p.m., and there was still a woman shopping who told staff she wasn't ready to check out.

That woman was Norris, who had a cart full of items, including two hammers, knives, a shower curtain, large flashlights, and a towel.

After her debit card was declined multiple times, Norris went to the ATM and took out $40, going back to bounce the hammers in her hand, selecting one for purchase, as well as a knife — a gesture Sheppard found odd, so she took a step back from the woman.

The transaction completed, Norris said she'd return in the morning for the rest of the items. Sheppard told her to have a good night.

Norris would later kill Reardon, place his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments and toss the hammer, inside a borrowed backpack, into the harbour.

Anne Norris shops around the Topsail Road Walmart on May 8, 2016. In the cart is the yellow-handled Stanley hammer used to kill Marcel Reardon. (Court Exhibit)

Her defence says she's not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder. The Crown argues Norris knew the consequences of her actions and planned to kill Reardon, 46.

'Like there was nobody home'

Also on the stand Tuesday morning were Sean Mugford and Dean Barnes, who were working at the Walmart on May 13, 2016, when Norris would be arrested.

Anne Norris is pictured here holding two hammers, seemingly testing them for weight, at the Topsail Road Walmart in St. John's on May 13, 2016, just minutes before her arrest. (Court exhibit)

Mugford said staff were alerted by police about a woman of interest in the store — the same woman from May 8 — so he and Barnes started following her around.

He said they tried to be stealthy at first but eventually, when Norris started browsing a selection of knives, thought it would have been obvious to her she was being followed by staff.

"The whole time it was just different," Barnes told the 12-person jury. "Just odd."

Barnes said Norris was mumbling to herself, making flicking gestures with her fingers, and at one point grinned at him. That's when he decided to keep his distance.

"Sorry to say, but it looked like there was nobody home," he said, adding "she really threw me for a loop."

Plainclothes officers also following her

Norris eventually made her way to the front door with a backpack, and Mugford stopped her.

She asked why, and when he told her it was because she was trying to leave without paying, Barnes said she dropped the backpack on the floor and walked back into the store — what he would consider unusual in all his interactions with people trying to steal.

Norris seen going back for a different hammer at the same Walmart on May 13, four days after Reardon's death. (Court Exhibit)

She would eventually make her way to the register to purchase a hammer, then to the ATM to take out cash. That's where plainclothes officers arrested her.

Barnes and Mugford didn't know the officers were in the store also tracking Norris's movements.

'Are you serious?'

Three of the four officers who were tracking Norris's movements on May 13 took the stand Tuesday afternoon.

One of the officers said the request for surveillance of Norris came in around 8:30 that morning, so the four-person unit set up at Harbour View Apartments and tracked her through the day, eventually making their way to Walmart just after 7 p.m..

Surveillance video shows Anne Norris being escorted from a St. John's Walmart after her arrest there on May 13, 2016. (Court exhibit)

They were watching her movements inside the store when the call came in around 8:30 p.m. from the Major Crimes Unit that she was to be arrested and charged with murder.

The sergeant in charge told the jury Tuesday that when Norris was told she was being arrested, she asked "Why?" and "Are you serious?"

She also asked for a lawyer, before patrol officers arrived and brought her into custody.

The jury was informed Tuesday by Justice William Goodridge that the Crown's next witness to be called Wednesday is chief medical examiner Simon Avis. The Crown will then wrap its case, the jury was also told.

