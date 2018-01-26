The defence for Anne Norris will start its cross-examination of Kevin O'Brien on Friday morning, as the fifth day of Norris's first-degree murder trial gets underway at Supreme Court in St. John's.

Norris, 30, has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him in the head a number of times with a hammer, placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments, as well as disposing of the hammer by placing it in a borrowed backpack and tossing that into the harbour.

Marcel Reardon, 46, was killed by Anne Norris, who admits to hitting repeatedly in the head with a hammer. Her defence argues she's not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.

On Thursday, the 12-person jury heard from Jessica Peach, the woman who let Norris borrow her backpack, as well as Kevin O'Brien, who says he was with Norris when she dumped that backpack in the water.

Norris's defence argues she's not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder. The Crown argues that Norris planned Reardon's murder, and knew the consequences of her actions.

O'Brien said Reardon was highly intoxicated on May 8 and he and Peach said he should leave, and Norris offered to bring him to her apartment for a couple of drinks. Next time O'Brien saw Norris, he said, was around 3:30 a.m. May 9, and they walked to the waterfront together and she threw the borrowed backpack in the water.

This is the backpack that was recovered from the St. John's harbour. It belongs to Jessica Peach, who in court identified it as hers. (Court exhibit)

Earlier in the week, the lead investigator in the case entered a series of surveillance videos into evidence that show Norris in the Walmart on Topsail Road on May 8 buying the hammer that she would later use to kill Reardon.

Those videos also show her in the Walmart on May 13, looking at more hammers, and later being arrested in the store.

Norris seen going back for a different hammer at the same Walmart on May 13, four days after Reardon's death. (Court Exhibit)

The defence also entered into evidence on Thursday several complaints filed by Norris to police, the first of which was in 2011, when she made a complaint of historical sexual assault by a coach when she was ages 13-17. That investigation was suspended in 2013 due to family concerns about her mental health.

Another complaint from Norris in April 2015 alleged an ex-boyfriend repeatedly drugged and sexually assaulted her in her sleep. That complaint was made while Norris was in the Waterford Hospital. Officers spoke to her father, who said Norris was "extremely paranoid" and experiencing delusional behaviour.

Anne Norris, seen here with Rosellen Sullivan, one of her defence lawyers, appears in Supreme Court on Jan. 25 for her first-degree murder trial. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

She also filed a complaint of sexual assault in September 2015 against another ex-boyfriend who she claimed broke into her home and assaulted her. The mobile crisis unit was called, and responding officers said Norris was "very mentally ill."

