There will be testimony from more of the 38 witnesses scheduled to take the stand in the first-degree murder trial of Anne Norris, as the trial heads into its second day Tuesday at Supreme Court in St. John's.

Norris admits she killed Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. She admits to placing his body under a set of steps outside her apartment building, and then dumping the hammer, placed in a borrowed backpack, in the harbour.

Her defence argues that Norris, 30, is not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.

Marcel Reardon, 46, was found under a set of stairs at a Brazil Street apartment building in St. John's in May 2016.

The first day of the trial saw an explanation to the jury from Justice William Goodridge, as well as opening statements from the Crown prosecutors, who argue Norris was in a sound state of mind at the time of the killing, and the defence.

Shawn Pumphrey, who found Reardon's body and later went on to befriend Norris before her arrest, was the second witness to take the stand Monday.

He described Norris as "vulnerable," adding he never suspected she had any involvement in Reardon's death, even though her apartment was blocked off with police tape and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers remained outside both her apartment, No. 307, and the apartment she was given in the meantime, No. 302.

Rather, Pumphrey thought it was related to what he thought was a "stalker-like" boyfriend, a drug-dealer character he knew was barred from the building, but who had left a note on Norris's door.

Crown prosecutors on the case are Jeff Summers and Iain Hollett, while the defence lawyers are Jerome Kennedy and Rosellen Sullivan.

The trial is slated for four weeks.

