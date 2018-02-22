The jury will hear final arguments from Anne Norris's defence lawyers and the prosecutors in her first-degree murder trial starting Thursday morning, before receiving instructions from the judge.

The 12-person jury will not have to decide whether or not Norris is guilty of killing Marcel Reardon — Norris has admitted to that — but rather, whether she's criminally responsible.

Anne Norris has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. (Submitted)

On the first day of the trial, jurors were told it was agreed that Norris killed the 46-year-old on May 9, 2016, by hitting him in the head with a hammer, as well as placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments and disposing of that hammer by putting it inside a borrowed backpack and tossing that into the harbour.

Her defence says Norris is not responsible on account of mental disorder, but the Crown argues Norris knew what she was doing and planned to kill Reardon.

Justice William Goodridge is presiding over the trial, which started on Jan. 22 and was scheduled for four weeks, but was extended into this fifth week.

Supreme Court Justice William Goodridge appears in court on Feb. 13, 2018, in the Anne Norris first-degree murder trial. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Goodridge told jurors that when they come into the courtroom at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, they should expect to hear the final arguments and his instructions, and to prepare to be sequestered once that happens — meaning no phones or TV and no talking to anyone — until they reach their decision.

Crown Iain Hollett mentioned they may want to pack a bag, if their decision extends into another day. The jurors won't be allowed to return to their homes once they're sequestered.

Rosellen Sullivan, one of Anne Norris's defence lawyers, in court on Feb. 12, 2018, the 13th day of the first-degree murder trial. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Hollett and Jeff Summers are the Crown prosecutors in the case. Norris is represented by Jerome Kennedy and Rosellen Sullivan.

Final 2 witnesses

On Tuesday, the St. John's courtroom heard testimony from the final witnesses in the trial.

Dr. Jasbir Gill, one of Newfoundland and Labrador's two forensic psychiatrists, was the Crown's rebuttal witness and presented her report on Norris, who declined to be interviewed by Gill.

Crown prosecutors Iain Hollett and Jeff Summers in Supreme Court in St. John's on Feb. 13, 2018. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

In that report, Gill says there could be a "reality-based motivation" for Norris killing Reardon.

"I think anger regarding her original sexual abuse, intolerable feelings of abandonment, and intense difficulty coping with the trajectory of her life afterwards is a very plausible explanation," Gill said in her conclusions.

Also, Gill pointed to what she called an important differential diagnosis: that Norris could have borderline personality disorder.

The defence was allowed to bring in another witness in response to Gill's testimony, and on Tuesday afternoon the jury heard from Dr. Gary Chaimowitz, a professor of psychiatry at McMaster University and head of forensic psychiatry at St. Joseph's Healthcare in Hamilton, Ont.

Anne Norris speaks with Jerome Kennedy, one of her defence lawyers, in Supreme Court in St. John's on Feb. 20. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Chaimowitz was the fifth psychiatrist to take the stand in Norris's trial at the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.

He agreed with Dr. Nizar Ladha, who did an assessment of Norris at the request of the defence, and concluded that she was under a delusion to the extent that she didn't know right from wrong when she killed Reardon, and therefore could not be held criminally responsible.

Chaimowitz reviewed the medical records and previous psychiatrist reports on Norris, and agreed with the original diagnosis from Dr. Kellie LeDrew that Norris had bipolar disorder with psychotic symptoms.

Twelve people are sitting on the jury in Anne Norris's murder trial at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

In addition, Chaimowitz said the hospital records from Norris's committal to hospital on April 18, 2016, show fluctuating behaviours and moods. However, he said the records at that time show inconsistent diagnoses with previous treatments, and Norris refused to take medications.

He said when Norris left the Waterford Hospital on May 6, 2016 — three days before she killed Reardon — she had no medication to treat her and psychotic symptoms, and was only prescribed a low dose of a mood stabilizer.

