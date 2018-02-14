Crown prosecutors will continue to cross-examine the psychiatrist who did an assessment of Anne Norris, after she admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, as Norris's trial resumes at Supreme Court in St. John's on Wednesday.

Dr. Nizar Ladha, the division head of forensic psychiatry at Eastern Health, was asked by Norris's defence to do an assessment, after Norris was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

In court Tuesday, the defence wrapped its questions for Ladha, and Crown Iain Hollett started cross-examination in the afternoon.

Defence lawyer Jerome Kennedy talks to Dr. Nizar Ladha, who assessed Anne Norris after she was charged with murder. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Hollett didn't dispute that Norris, 30, is mentally ill, but raised questions about whether she met the legal requirements for being declared not criminally responsible.

Norris has admitted to killing Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer on May 9, 2016. She said she positioned his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments, put the weapon in a borrowed backpack and threw it into the harbour.

Anne Norris has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. (Submitted)

Her defence is seeking a ruling that she was not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder. The Crown argues Norris knew the consequences of her actions.

Hollett pointed to statements Norris made to police about what happened that night: that she walked home alone, stayed in her apartment reading a book, and knew nothing of the body outside her building.

Ladha said hearing those statements, which would prove to be untrue, didn't change his opinion.

He concluded that Norris was delusional at the time she killed Reardon to the extent that she didn't understand the consequences of what she was doing, that the "uncontrolled frenzied violence" was a result of her mental illness.

The diagnosis Ladha reached was that Norris was schizophrenic.

Hollett says could be put to anger. Ladha agrees, but says should go back into context. History of complaints, feeling helpless, angry about it, taking it by itself that statement would make him agree with Hollett, but in context he cannot #NorrisTrial — @stobincbc

Hollett also asked Ladha if he reviewed any of the other statements given to police by people who were also with Norris — Kevin O'Brien, Jessica Peach, Jack Huffman, Shawn Pumphrey — to corroborate her statements to him.

He did not, Ladha said, but rather went on Norris's self-reporting of her state of mind at the time, as well as the history of her mental illness provided by her parents, and the statements Norris gave to police.

