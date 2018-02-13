The psychiatrist who assessed Anne Norris will continue going through the findings of his report when the first-degree murder trial resumes Tuesday morning.

Dr. Nizar Ladha, who is the division head of forensic psychiatry at Eastern Health, was asked by Norris's defence to do an assessment on June 1, 2016, after Norris was arrested for killing Marcel Reardon.

Ladha's testimony started at Supreme Court in St. John's on Monday morning, and the 12-person jury will hear further testimony from him starting 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Nizar Ladha is the division head of forensic psychology for Eastern Health and was asked by Norris's defence team to conduct a psychiatric assessment on her, which he did on June 1, 2016. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Ladha's diagnosis is that Norris suffers from schizophrenia and, at the time she killed Reardon on May 9, 2016, was suffering to the point that, in his opinion, she can't be held responsible for her actions.

"She thought she was actually doing right," he told the court Monday.

Ladha chose to assess Norris before reading into her medical history.

He later learned that, for years, Norris had complained to police about sexual assaults in her sleep; of her involvement in the PIER — Psychosis Intervention and Early Recovery — Program; of her various admissions to psychiatric care and medical history. Ladha said all of that supported his diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Not on medication

Dr. Kellie LeDrew, who treated Norris for years under the PIER Program, had previously diagnosed her with bipolar disorder with psychotic symptoms.

Anne Norris has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. (Submitted)

Ladha said that diagnosis certainly could have been true at the time, but changed. Norris also was not continuing her care with the PIER Program and was not taking medication when she was committed to the Waterford Hospital against her will on April 18, 2016.

After she was de-committed, Norris stayed in care of her own volition, until May 6, 2016. Three days later she would kill Reardon.

Norris admits to killing Reardon by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, before placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments. She then disposed of the hammer by placing it inside a borrowed backpack and tossed the bag into the harbour.

Her defence says Norris is not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder. The Crown argues she knew the consequences of her actions and planned to kill Reardon.

Jerome Kennedy and Rosellen Sullivan are representing Norris, and the Crown prosecutors in the case are Iain Hollett and Jeff Summers.

Justice William Goodridge is presiding the trial, which will now extent into the week of Feb. 19, jurors were told last week.

