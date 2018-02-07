A psychiatrist who treated Anne Norris — who has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon by hitting him a number of times with a hammer — will be back on the stand Wednesday morning at Norris's first-degree murder trial.

Norris's defence says she's not criminally responsible for killing Reardon, 46, on May 8, 2016. The Crown argues Norris knew the consequences of her actions and planned Reardon's death.

Norris has admitted to killing Marcel Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer. (Submitted)

Dr. Kellie LeDrew started her testimony Tuesday afternoon, and explained to jurors that she began treating Norris in May 2012, and continued to see her as part of the Psychosis Intervention and Early Recovery (PIER) program until January 2016.

LeDrew said Norris presented strongly with psychotic symptoms when she first saw her and — after a few months of sessions with Norris — would diagnose her with bipolar disorder with psychotic symptoms.

Norris would sometimes cancel appointments or avoid phone calls, all of which was normal, LeDrew said, for people in the PIER program.

Dr. Kellie LeDrew, seen here speaking with defence lawyer Rosellen Sullivan, took the witness stand on Tuesday in Norris's first-degree murder trial. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

When patients are going through a good period — holding a job, in a relationship or in school or experiencing good family situations — LeDrew said it was usual for them to avoid appointments.

But then there were other times Norris's family expressed concerns to their PIER case worker about whether Norris was taking her medication, and then she would come in for an appointment.

Defence lawyer Jerome Kennedy is having LeDrew chronologically outline the times she met with Norris, and on Tuesday jurors heard about meetings up until spring 2014.

Iain Hollett, left, and Jeff Summers are the Crown prosecutors in the trial. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Kennedy will continue his questions for LeDrew when court resumes at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Then, Crown prosecutors Iain Hollett and Jeff Summers will have a chance to cross-examine LeDrew.

